BWX Technologies (BWXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

