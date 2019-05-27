Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (TXT) Target Price at $65.33

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

NYSE TXT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17. Textron has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $31.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Textron by 4,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

