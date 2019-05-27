Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Price Target at $35.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $28.90 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,567.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 101.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 102,981 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.4% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

