Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Price Target at $315.17

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 317.20 ($4.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 239 ($3.12) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LGEN stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 263.30 ($3.44). 16,829,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 587 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £1,643.60 ($2,147.65). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 376 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,041.52 ($1,360.93). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,929 shares of company stock worth $542,856 and have sold 902,172 shares worth $260,718,288.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

