Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.