Brokerages Set Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Price Target at $8.83

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 411,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy S. Mathews sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $29,551.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,077,022 shares of company stock worth $5,468,534 and sold 182,903 shares worth $1,184,132. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 763.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

