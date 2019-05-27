Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) PT at $89.65

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.65.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $73.51 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In other news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $1,359,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 517.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.