Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $224.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $893.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $897.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $937.70 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $950.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $747,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $3,272,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,310,000 after purchasing an additional 849,217 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.54. 140,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,135. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

