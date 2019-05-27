BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,150 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 405,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 99,023 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,343,196 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 96,530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.15 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

