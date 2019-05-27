Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,373,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,796,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,483 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,998,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,973,000 after acquiring an additional 309,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,606,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after acquiring an additional 147,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Main First Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

