Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys 362 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 65,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,844 shares of company stock valued at $33,363,756 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

