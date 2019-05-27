Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $726,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

