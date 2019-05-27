BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $188,000 Holdings in Air Lease Corp (AL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AL shares. TheStreet raised Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $15,103,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,883,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,955,393.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,276,855.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.50%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-188000-holdings-in-air-lease-corp-al.html.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.