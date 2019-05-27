BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 60,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $957.66 million, a PE ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 1.05. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,300,780.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,302,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,813. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

