B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 452.08 ($5.91).

LON BME opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Gilles Petit purchased 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

