B&M European Value Retail (BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 452.08 ($5.91).

BME stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Gilles Petit bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

