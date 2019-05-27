BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0047 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $11.08 million and $20,815.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00385706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.01358494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00140524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.