BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 30,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 65,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,413,460 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
