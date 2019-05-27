BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 30,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 65,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,413,460 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/blbb-advisors-llc-trims-holdings-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.