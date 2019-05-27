BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $2,960,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $138.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

