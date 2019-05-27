BlackRock Inc. Has $3.94 Billion Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,343,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $3,935,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $7,655,000. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after buying an additional 502,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 232.2% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $375.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $259.48 and a 52-week high of $387.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

