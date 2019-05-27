Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) 1-Day Volume Hits $986.00

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $50,582.00 and approximately $986.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last week, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Trading

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

