BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

BCRX opened at $3.32 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 223.34% and a negative net margin of 472.12%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,680.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $74,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,298 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $392,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 25,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

