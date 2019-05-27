Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 216,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 2.2% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,359,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after buying an additional 147,693 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,211,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 154,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 885,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 701,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 252,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

