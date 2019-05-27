BidaskClub Lowers Altaba (AABA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $61.91 on Friday. Altaba has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $82.45.
About Altaba
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
