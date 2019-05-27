BidaskClub Lowers Altaba (AABA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $61.91 on Friday. Altaba has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Altaba by 60.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Altaba in the first quarter worth $229,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Altaba by 192.5% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Altaba by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 152,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

