BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $88,000 in Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.53.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $44,929.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 925,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,203 shares of company stock worth $54,379. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

