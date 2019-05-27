BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 757.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,390,000 after acquiring an additional 261,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $203,203.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,237.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,390 shares of company stock worth $1,386,152. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

