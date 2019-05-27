Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BRFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 888.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

