Barclays Initiates Coverage on JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

Shares of JAPAY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.