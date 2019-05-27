Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $84.64 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

