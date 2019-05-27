Bank of Montreal Can Has $604,000 Stake in Eni SpA (E)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ENI were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 5,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 552,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). ENI had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9357 per share. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

