Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,866 Shares of Ames National Co. (ATLO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ames National were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Ames National by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ames National by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ames National by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATLO stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATLO shares. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

