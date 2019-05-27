Bank of America Corp DE Has $270,000 Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (DFP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 172.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 283,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of DFP opened at $24.08 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

