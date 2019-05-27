Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 149.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

