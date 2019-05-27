Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,860,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.06 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

