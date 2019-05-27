Balchem (BCPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCPC. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

BCPC stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.03. Balchem has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.57 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,087,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,622,000 after buying an additional 81,119 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,407,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

