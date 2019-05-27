Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 978,966 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $123,223.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $69,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,302 shares of company stock worth $2,243,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

