Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $155,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $383,498.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

