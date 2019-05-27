Axis Capital (AXS) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Axis Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axis Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). Axis Capital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 439.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

