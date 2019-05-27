Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $91.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $15.70 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 152,867 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

