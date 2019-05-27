Avestar Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

