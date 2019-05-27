Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,766,000. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $186.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

