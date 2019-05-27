Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 873,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 413,040 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

