Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,376 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 601,738 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $8,188,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $201,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $34,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 729.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 439,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/atlantica-yield-plc-ay-short-interest-down-25-0-in-april.html.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.