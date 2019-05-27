Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research firms have commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 82,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 259,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 585,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.