Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.
Several research firms have commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.
NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 82,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 259,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 585,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
