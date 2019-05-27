ARP Americas LP Purchases New Holdings in PolyOne Co. (POL)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $45.70.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POL. Buckingham Research began coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

