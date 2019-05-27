ARP Americas LP Purchases New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $259,779,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,741,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,882,000 after buying an additional 275,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $60,860,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $366.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $265.27 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.60, for a total value of $1,703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,677,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,386 shares of company stock worth $19,706,302 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

