Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.15. 9,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,645. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54).

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

