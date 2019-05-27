AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Dynatronics (DYNT) Head-To-Head Review

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for AngioDynamics and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 145.25%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 1.30% 5.41% 4.01% Dynatronics -1.92% -12.65% -3.05%

Volatility and Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $344.29 million 2.08 $16.33 million $0.74 26.04 Dynatronics $64.42 million 0.21 -$1.60 million ($0.40) -3.95

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Dynatronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

