Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,555 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,669,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 227,451 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 219,446 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,238,000. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 174,814 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $833.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.18.

