Analyzing First Republic Bank (FRC) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 550.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $3.58 billion 4.44 $853.83 million $4.81 20.90 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $276.34 million 2.91 $11.14 million $0.28 72.61

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 1 1 3 0 2.40

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 23.61% 11.56% 0.90% Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 6.15% 7.27% 1.09%

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

